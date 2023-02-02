DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Get ready to fill your stomach with shrimp and grits on Feb. 25, 2023.

A competition-style festival will take place on the Destin Harbor below Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer from Noon-4 pm.

Event Details:

9 or more area chefs will put a special twist on the southern coast staple dish.

Drinks and live Music will be around the event space

Tickets include voting tokens to show who is the crowd’s favorite vendor.

Ticket Information:

Food Only / Under 21: $25 Includes (1) armband for unlimited food samples.

General Admission: $45 Includes (1) armband for unlimited food samples and (7) tickets for alcohol samples.

Tickets are on sale now online. The VIP tickets packages are sold out.

Tickets at the door will increase in price and availability is unknown until the day of the festival.

The 2022 event raised $40,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. This year, organizers hope to raise more. All proceeds go to help local children with mentorship and after-school care programs.