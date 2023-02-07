4 teens arrested in alleged truck burglary, OCSO looking for 1 more who fled: Deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens and are looking for a fifth in connection to an alleged pick-up truck burglary on Richburg Lane at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputies said a homeowner saw a flashlight outside his window and saw two teens burglarizing his truck. The two teens ran away when the homeowner went outside.

The homeowner told deputies he saw two males inside his truck and three other teens who “appeared to be acting as look-outs in the road,” according to the release.

The victim said a small amount of cash was missing from his pick-up truck and his wife’s car was missing keys and a debit card.

Later that morning, deputies saw five teens in the Old Spanish Trail Park off Stillwell Boulevard. All five fled, but four were taken into custody “with the assistance of the Crestview Police Department.”

A 15-year-old was charged with burglary, petty theft and resisting an officer. Deputies are obtaining warrants on the second teen who was in the truck and managed to get away.

The other three teens are charged with accessory to burglary and resisting an officer. They are a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

This remains an ongoing investigation.