OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Four men have been arrested after a report of counterfeit bills being passed at an Okaloosa Island nightclub, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sammy’s on the Island management reported two men passing counterfeit $100 bills for the $10 admission, in which they received $90 in real cash in return. After being confronted, the men allegedly left in a silver Nissan Versa with a Texas license plate.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the car that was moving toward Destin on Highway 98.

A search of the car ensued, and more counterfeit bills, along with large amounts of cash and marijuana, were found.

Justin Brown, 28, of Houston, Texas, is charged with passing counterfeit bills and petty theft. Kameron Grant, 20, of Cypress, Texas, is charged with possession of counterfeit bills, passing counterfeit bills, petty theft and criminal conspiracy.

Antoine Ridge, 22, of Cypress, Texas, and Marquise Fonville, 22, of Katy, Texas, were also charged in connection with passing counterfeit bills in mid-September at multiple businesses in the Destin area.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

