

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Four Crestview Police officers have been taken off patrol duty as the investigation into the death of a 40-year-old man continues.

Those officers have been placed on “administrative duty,” Crestview City Manager Tim Bolduc said Thursday, March 23 until Calvin Wilks Jr.’s death investigation is complete.

Bolduc said Wilks became unresponsive and died in the hospital the day after being tased by Crestview police officers back in October of 2021. Bolduc said police responded to a report of someone screaming at a Crestview home and were investigating when Wilks became combative. A taser was deployed, hitting Wilks.

Bolduc said Wilks death will be ruled a homicide, but pointed out its common for police incidents like the one in October to be ruled a homicide. Officers said Wilks was under the influence at the time he was tased.

Bolduc said the police department conducted its own investigation into the incident and it is believed the officers acted appropriately within the law. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is continuing its independent investigation.

“Only a small piece of the investigation has been released. When the medical examiner only releases the death certificate, or the designation on the death certificate, the rest of the information is not available,” Bolduc said.

“While we are confident there isn’t anything else that anyone is going to find that will be detrimental, our concern is that if only one small piece has been released, which is the case right now, the public can start to begin to create an opinion of what’s going on and we want to protect our officers. We want to protect the public from any sort of chaos that could occur by people not having a complete understanding of the picture. Once the investigation is complete, we think it will be very honest what transpired on that night.”

The NAACP has called on the officers involved in the incident to face a suspension.

“Ultimately, the family and the NAACP want to know what caused this young man to lose his life during what should have been a routine wellness check,” the NAACP released in a statement following the incident.

Bolduc said he understands the grief the Wilks family is feeling during this time.

“Obviously are hearts are broken for the Wilks family,”said Bolduc. “We feel bad for them. We know they’re going through a difficult time. Our officers have a responsibility to respond. They have to protect and serve.”