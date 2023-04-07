$4.5M project to update one of Mary Esther’s oldest neighborhoods

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — More than $4 million dollars is going to update the Springdale Park Neighborhood with new water pipes, sewage manholes, streets and sidewalks.

The project is the first step to tackling Mary Esther’s city master plan set in 2019. City manager Jared Cobb said there will be more projects like this in the future.

“We knew that these water lines were one of the oldest. This is one of our oldest neighborhoods in town. The same thing with the sewer we had actually already rehabbed the sewer lines a number of years back, but we hadn’t done the manholes, and so this was just the easiest first project for us to start,” said Cobb.

Funding for the project came from multiple sources including the residents and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“We have funding from the Department of Economic Opportunity. We have two different CDBG grants. We have a revolving loan from the Department of Environmental Protection. We also have obviously our utility funding and then the half-cent sales tax that was approved by the voters is being used for the street repayment.”

The City held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 7 off Mary Esther Drive for the residents to come and ask questions to the project staff.

Residents asked about sidewalk placement and water usage as the pipes get replaced.

The city and contracted staff said there will be intermittent water outages for the sewage and plumbing systems to be installed. Staff said residents will be notified beforehand.

“The sidewalks will add certainly more safety, more accessibility. So they’ll be ADA-accessible sidewalks at 5 foot wide on both sides of the streets so it will certainly help with safety and accessibility,” said Cobb.

During the construction, the old baseball field at Springdale Park will be used as a staging area. The community garden and playground will remain available to the public. The field will be reopened when the project is finished.

The work is scheduled to be completed in Jan. of 2024.