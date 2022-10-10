DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9.

With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings.

Oct. 10 Standings:

Division and species1st2nd3rd
AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – AmberjackJackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbsBart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbsTravis Brock – Mary Esther, FL – 83.8 lbs
Charter Boat – King MackerelMitch Meroyman – Gallatin, TN 25.6 lbsDustin Rains – Henderson, TX – 19.0 lbs
Charter Boat – GrouperWilliam B Haley – Eagleville, TN – 49.0 lbsTom Cooper – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 44.6 lbs
Charter Boat – AmberjackJackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbsBart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Blackfin TunaJason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbsCole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Mingo SnapperJustin Brent Mullins – Kingsport, TN – 4.8 lbsAustin Hill – Hunington, TN – 4.6 lbs
Charter Boat – ScampBrad Cowles – Tolland, CT – 14.2 lbsRob Smith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.6 lbs
Charter Boat – WahooJoseph Mattingly – Cox Creek, KY – 39.8 lbsIsaac Haley – Unionville, TN – 39.8 lbs
Charter Boat – Almaco JackStephen Oldenburg – Birmingham, AL – 21.4 lbsDana Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 21.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Black SnapperAngela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbsJoe Barnett – Frankfort, KY – 9.0 lbs
Charter Boat – TriggerfishMiranda Williams – Bon Air, AL – 8.6 lbsHouston Wheller – Mt.Julliet, TN – 7.4 lbs
Party Boat – King MackerelJoshua Appleman – Destin, FL – 15.0 lbs
Party Boat – GrouperTerry Wingard – Hamilton, GA – 13.2 lbs
Party Boat – AmberjackPatrick Pennington – Miramar Beach, FL – 27.0 lbsJack Wallin – Destin, FL – 26.4 lbs
Party Boat – Mingo SnapperEdward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 5.0 lbsAnna Garland – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.4 lbs
Party Boat – ScampEdward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbsEdward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs
Party Boat – Wahoo Lyman Kerkhof – Gulf Breeze, FL – 43.2 lbsJosh Sofield – Birchwood, TN – 32.8 lbs
Party Boat – Almaco JackMike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbsShawn Sconiers – FWB, FL – 16.8 lbs
Party Boat – Black SnapperJack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbsFarah “Freddy” Khoury – Vestavia, AL – 9.8 lbs
Party Boat – TriggerfishAshleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbsSamuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King MackerelCharlie Harbin – New Hope, AL – 11.0 lbsRobert Pfeil – Justin, TX – 10.6 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – GrouperNicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbsMike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – AmberjackTiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbsJohn French – Knoxville, TN – 26.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin TunaDavid McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo SnapperRoss Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbsJames Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – ScampNicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 3.8 lbsStephen Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco JackSean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbsThomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black SnapperDave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbsDave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 7.0 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – TriggerfishJace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbsDan Uebelhor – Chicago, IL – 3.8 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King MackerelGreg Jarvis – Bartlett, TN – 26.4 lbsWilliam Sexton – Destin, FL – 20.6 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – GrouperChris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbsDoyle Taylor – Destin, FL 45.8 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – AmberjackWill Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbsPickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin TunaAlex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbsGeorge Ghiorse – Destin, FL – 18.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo SnapperDavid Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbsAndrew Dover – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – ScampAdam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbsDon Hearn – Destin, FL – 7.2 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – WahooDerrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbsTravis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco JackEric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbsEric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 22.6 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black SnapperJudson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbsMilton Harris – Shalimar, FL – 5.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – TriggerfishRobby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbsMike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King MackerelSteve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbsLance Stokes – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 12.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – GrouperGuy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbsJustin Gibson – Dothan, AL – 28.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – AmberjackAaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbsJ. Todd Hicks – Richmond Hill, GA – 21.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin TunaMike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbsChris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo SnapperBruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.0 lbsDavid Arrowsmith – MaryEsther, FL – 2.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – ScampTana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbsBruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 2.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco JackBetsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbsJohn Hitsos – Mary Esther, FL – 2.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black SnapperAlex Davidson – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 7.2 lbsChelsi Taylor – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 5.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – TriggerfishBilly Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbsTim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs
Ladies – King MackerelKate Pelarski – Aitkin, MN – 11.2 lbsJennifer Braun – Belvue, KS – 10.6 lbs
Ladies – GrouperMichelle Simpson – Eastland, TX – 21.0 lbsTori Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 19.2 lbs
Ladies – AmberjackKatlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbsDeanna Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 67.4 lbs
Ladies – Blackfin Tuna Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbsCassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs
Ladies – WahooCarly Caudill – Nicklesville, KY – 26.4 lbsLisa Nott – Cypress, TX – 18.4 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King MackerelGabriel Jarvis – Bartlett, TN – 25.4 lbsKelsey Pearson – Johnson City, TN – 13.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – GrouperFisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbsThomas Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 20.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – AmberjackBrody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbsElios Borne – New Liberty, KY – 63.8 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin TunaBubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbsJacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – WahooNoah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbsMason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs
Senior – King MackerelBarry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 17.4 lbsKent Hardin – Memphis, TN – 12.6 lbs
Senior – GrouperCharlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbsFred Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 18.0 lbs
Senior – Amberjack  Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbsCactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs
Senior – Blackfin TunaBill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbsBill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs
Senior – WahooLarry Fisher – Louisville, KY – 22.8 lbsThomas Milliren – Destin, FL – 18.0 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda  Jim Bernecker – Spring Valley, OH – 21.8 lbsCharles Burkholder – Snellville, GA – 19.4 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – BonitoRussell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbsKim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – DolphinHouston Potter – SAnta Rosa Beach, FL – 11.2 lbsRobert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 9.8 lbs
Billfish – Largest SailfishJamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs
Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – CobiaEric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbsBecky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs
Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane SnapperLaynee Frost – Bozeman, MT – 2.4 lbsLori Hatfield – Cynthiana, KY – 2.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – GrouperRyan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbsBrett Roland – Talking Rock, GA – 32.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – AmberjackGarrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbsTodd McManus – Kennesaw, GA – 59.4 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – ScampJon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbsDonald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin TunaBryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbsAaron Bowner – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 97.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye TunaConnor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 122.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – DolphinKyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbsChris Lanier – Dallas, GA – 10.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – WahooDiane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbsConnor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 21.4 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco JackJames Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbsDarren Engelberger – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 6.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy GrouperJonelle Bell – Destin, FL- 23.6 lbsPaul Schoenberg – Navarre, FL – 18.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge GrouperKristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – FlounderKevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbsKevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbsBrandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – SheepsheadDerrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbsJohn Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbsMatt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish MackerelMatt Herbermann – Niceville, FL – 1.6 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – PompanoJason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – RedfishDylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled TroutJaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any SpeciesCharles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any SpeciesJaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – FlounderEthan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – RedfishDeandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 5.2 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – SheepsheadJulian Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish MackerelDavid Brooks – Crestview, FL – 1.6 lbs
Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day SharkJoe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbsDavid Fox – St. Albans, MO – 198.4 lbs
BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species  Albie Wheeler – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbsChris Blumenthal – Destin, FL – 3.8 lbs
The Trophy Center FIRST FISHRiver Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs
The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and ReleaseDiane Lewis – Destin, FL – 3.0 lbsAaron Bowner – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 2.0 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel FishAdam Meyer – Destin, FL – 19.0 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – TileRobert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 12.8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty MitchellDan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy GrouperAdam Meyer – Destin, FL – 9.2 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – WarsawGarrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Cliett Hudson – Childersburg, AL – 19.0 lbs
Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 10

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.

The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.

