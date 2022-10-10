DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9.
With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings.
Oct. 10 Standings:
|Division and species
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack
|Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs
|Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
|Travis Brock – Mary Esther, FL – 83.8 lbs
|Charter Boat – King Mackerel
|Mitch Meroyman – Gallatin, TN 25.6 lbs
|Dustin Rains – Henderson, TX – 19.0 lbs
|Charter Boat – Grouper
|William B Haley – Eagleville, TN – 49.0 lbs
|Tom Cooper – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 44.6 lbs
|Charter Boat – Amberjack
|Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbs
|Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
|Charter Boat – Blackfin Tuna
|Jason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbs
|Cole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs
|Charter Boat – Mingo Snapper
|Justin Brent Mullins – Kingsport, TN – 4.8 lbs
|Austin Hill – Hunington, TN – 4.6 lbs
|Charter Boat – Scamp
|Brad Cowles – Tolland, CT – 14.2 lbs
|Rob Smith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.6 lbs
|Charter Boat – Wahoo
|Joseph Mattingly – Cox Creek, KY – 39.8 lbs
|Isaac Haley – Unionville, TN – 39.8 lbs
|Charter Boat – Almaco Jack
|Stephen Oldenburg – Birmingham, AL – 21.4 lbs
|Dana Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 21.2 lbs
|Charter Boat – Black Snapper
|Angela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbs
|Joe Barnett – Frankfort, KY – 9.0 lbs
|Charter Boat – Triggerfish
|Miranda Williams – Bon Air, AL – 8.6 lbs
|Houston Wheller – Mt.Julliet, TN – 7.4 lbs
|Party Boat – King Mackerel
|Joshua Appleman – Destin, FL – 15.0 lbs
|Party Boat – Grouper
|Terry Wingard – Hamilton, GA – 13.2 lbs
|Party Boat – Amberjack
|Patrick Pennington – Miramar Beach, FL – 27.0 lbs
|Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 26.4 lbs
|Party Boat – Mingo Snapper
|Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 5.0 lbs
|Anna Garland – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.4 lbs
|Party Boat – Scamp
|Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbs
|Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs
|Party Boat – Wahoo
|Lyman Kerkhof – Gulf Breeze, FL – 43.2 lbs
|Josh Sofield – Birchwood, TN – 32.8 lbs
|Party Boat – Almaco Jack
|Mike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbs
|Shawn Sconiers – FWB, FL – 16.8 lbs
|Party Boat – Black Snapper
|Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbs
|Farah “Freddy” Khoury – Vestavia, AL – 9.8 lbs
|Party Boat – Triggerfish
|Ashleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbs
|Samuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King Mackerel
|Charlie Harbin – New Hope, AL – 11.0 lbs
|Robert Pfeil – Justin, TX – 10.6 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Grouper
|Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbs
|Mike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Amberjack
|Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbs
|John French – Knoxville, TN – 26.8 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin Tuna
|David McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo Snapper
|Ross Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbs
|James Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Scamp
|Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 3.8 lbs
|Stephen Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco Jack
|Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbs
|Thomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black Snapper
|Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbs
|Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 7.0 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Triggerfish
|Jace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbs
|Dan Uebelhor – Chicago, IL – 3.8 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King Mackerel
|Greg Jarvis – Bartlett, TN – 26.4 lbs
|William Sexton – Destin, FL – 20.6 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Grouper
|Chris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbs
|Doyle Taylor – Destin, FL 45.8 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Amberjack
|Will Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbs
|Pickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna
|Alex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbs
|George Ghiorse – Destin, FL – 18.4 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo Snapper
|David Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbs
|Andrew Dover – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Scamp
|Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbs
|Don Hearn – Destin, FL – 7.2 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Wahoo
|Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbs
|Travis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco Jack
|Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbs
|Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 22.6 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black Snapper
|Judson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbs
|Milton Harris – Shalimar, FL – 5.4 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Triggerfish
|Robby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbs
|Mike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King Mackerel
|Steve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbs
|Lance Stokes – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 12.4 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Grouper
|Guy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs
|Justin Gibson – Dothan, AL – 28.6 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Amberjack
|Aaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbs
|J. Todd Hicks – Richmond Hill, GA – 21.2 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna
|Mike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbs
|Chris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo Snapper
|Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.0 lbs
|David Arrowsmith – MaryEsther, FL – 2.4 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Scamp
|Tana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbs
|Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 2.2 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco Jack
|Betsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbs
|John Hitsos – Mary Esther, FL – 2.4 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black Snapper
|Alex Davidson – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 7.2 lbs
|Chelsi Taylor – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 5.2 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Triggerfish
|Billy Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbs
|Tim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs
|Ladies – King Mackerel
|Kate Pelarski – Aitkin, MN – 11.2 lbs
|Jennifer Braun – Belvue, KS – 10.6 lbs
|Ladies – Grouper
|Michelle Simpson – Eastland, TX – 21.0 lbs
|Tori Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 19.2 lbs
|Ladies – Amberjack
|Katlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbs
|Deanna Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 67.4 lbs
|Ladies – Blackfin Tuna
|Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbs
|Cassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs
|Ladies – Wahoo
|Carly Caudill – Nicklesville, KY – 26.4 lbs
|Lisa Nott – Cypress, TX – 18.4 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King Mackerel
|Gabriel Jarvis – Bartlett, TN – 25.4 lbs
|Kelsey Pearson – Johnson City, TN – 13.6 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Grouper
|Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbs
|Thomas Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 20.6 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Amberjack
|Brody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbs
|Elios Borne – New Liberty, KY – 63.8 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin Tuna
|Bubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbs
|Jacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Wahoo
|Noah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbs
|Mason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs
|Senior – King Mackerel
|Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 17.4 lbs
|Kent Hardin – Memphis, TN – 12.6 lbs
|Senior – Grouper
|Charlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbs
|Fred Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 18.0 lbs
|Senior – Amberjack
|Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbs
|Cactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs
|Senior – Blackfin Tuna
|Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbs
|Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs
|Senior – Wahoo
|Larry Fisher – Louisville, KY – 22.8 lbs
|Thomas Milliren – Destin, FL – 18.0 lbs
|Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda
|Jim Bernecker – Spring Valley, OH – 21.8 lbs
|Charles Burkholder – Snellville, GA – 19.4 lbs
|Half Hitch Offshore – Bonito
|Russell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbs
|Kim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs
|Half Hitch Offshore – Dolphin
|Houston Potter – SAnta Rosa Beach, FL – 11.2 lbs
|Robert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 9.8 lbs
|Billfish – Largest Sailfish
|Jamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs
|Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Cobia
|Eric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbs
|Becky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs
|Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane Snapper
|Laynee Frost – Bozeman, MT – 2.4 lbs
|Lori Hatfield – Cynthiana, KY – 2.2 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Grouper
|Ryan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbs
|Brett Roland – Talking Rock, GA – 32.6 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Amberjack
|Garrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbs
|Todd McManus – Kennesaw, GA – 59.4 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Scamp
|Jon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbs
|Donald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin Tuna
|Bryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbs
|Aaron Bowner – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 97.6 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye Tuna
|Connor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 122.8 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Dolphin
|Kyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbs
|Chris Lanier – Dallas, GA – 10.8 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Wahoo
|Diane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbs
|Connor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 21.4 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco Jack
|James Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbs
|Darren Engelberger – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 6.2 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy Grouper
|Jonelle Bell – Destin, FL- 23.6 lbs
|Paul Schoenberg – Navarre, FL – 18.6 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge Grouper
|Kristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Flounder
|Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbs
|Kevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish
|Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbs
|Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Sheepshead
|Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel
|Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbs
|John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout
|Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbs
|Matt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish Mackerel
|Matt Herbermann – Niceville, FL – 1.6 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Pompano
|Jason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Redfish
|Dylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.0 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled Trout
|Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any Species
|Charles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any Species
|Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Flounder
|Ethan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Redfish
|Deandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 5.2 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Sheepshead
|Julian Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish Mackerel
|David Brooks – Crestview, FL – 1.6 lbs
|Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day Shark
|Joe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbs
|David Fox – St. Albans, MO – 198.4 lbs
|BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species
|Albie Wheeler – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs
|Chris Blumenthal – Destin, FL – 3.8 lbs
|The Trophy Center FIRST FISH
|River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs
|The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and Release
|Diane Lewis – Destin, FL – 3.0 lbs
|Aaron Bowner – DeFuniak Springs, FL – 2.0 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel Fish
|Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 19.0 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Tile
|Robert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 12.8 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty Mitchell
|Dan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy Grouper
|Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 9.2 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Warsaw
|Garrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper
|Cliett Hudson – Childersburg, AL – 19.0 lbs
Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.
The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.