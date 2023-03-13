LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after hitting a tree on the shoulder of 2nd Avenue and State Road 85 on Saturday, March 11.

FHP said the 32-year-old woman from Laurel Hill was driving a truck eastbound on 2nd Ave. when she entered the south shoulder.

The FHP release said the woman went to correct and traveled across the road into the north shoulder, colliding with a tree.

FHP said the woman died from her injuries in the crash. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

FHP said the woman was alone and no other cars were involved in the crash.