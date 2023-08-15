OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Okaloosa County teenagers have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a vape store, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Watercloud Vapes on Mary Esther Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at the store and were told by the victim that two young males had entered his store and asked to see a product that was at the back of the store.

He walked to the back of the store and the teens followed. The release said when the victim turned around one of the teenagers pulled out a gun and put it against his head, demanding cash. When the victim said he did not have cash the teenager allegedly became agitated and searched the victim’s pockets.

The other teenager filled a box with $3,000 worth of THC vape products. Both of the teenagers then ran out of the store and got into a vehicle that was operated by Chase Michael Davis, 18.

The teenagers were located, along with two guns. The release said deputies also recovered some of the stolen products. All three teenagers face charges of armed robbery and grand theft.