OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for three people for questioning in a possible shooting and car racing.

Deputies were called to Auburn Road and Garden City Road after receiving a call about shots being fired and cars racing. At that time, deputies found a car with multiple bullet holes in it. Deputies said they also conducted a felony traffic stop on a different car that they saw trying to flee the area and were able to take three individuals into custody.





Deputies said they have not received any reports of injuries at this time. We will update the story as more information becomes available.