FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 6 men in custody who they said tried to arrange sex online with what they believed was a 14-year-old girl.
Operation Safe Summer targeted sexual predators by having undercover officers pose as 14-year-old girls online.
- 32-year-old Densworth Hendricks of Destin
- 44-year-old Steven Hooper of Fort Walton Beach
- 45-year-old John Staggs of Shalimar
- 28-year-old Jordan Towery of Milton
- 22-year-old Miguel Santa Maria of Opelika Alabama
- 57-year old Walter Mochel of Shalimar
The four-day operation led the suspects into custody on July 9 in Fort Walton Beach. OCSO said more suspects are in custody and charges are pending.
OCSO said online crimes and sexual crimes against children remain top priorities for the department.
You can stay ahead of all weather, breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.