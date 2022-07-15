3 more arrested in Okaloosa Co. sexual predator operation — WKRG

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 6 men in custody who they said tried to arrange sex online with what they believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Operation Safe Summer targeted sexual predators by having undercover officers pose as 14-year-old girls online.

32-year-old Densworth Hendricks of Destin

44-year-old Steven Hooper of Fort Walton Beach

45-year-old John Staggs of Shalimar

28-year-old Jordan Towery of Milton

22-year-old Miguel Santa Maria of Opelika Alabama

57-year old Walter Mochel of Shalimar

The four-day operation led the suspects into custody on July 9 in Fort Walton Beach. OCSO said more suspects are in custody and charges are pending.

OCSO said online crimes and sexual crimes against children remain top priorities for the department.