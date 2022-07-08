DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a masked suspect that allegedly robbed three men at a Destin gas station overnight.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WKRG News 5 that three men were robbed Thursday night at the Circle K on the corner of Harbor Blvd and Beach Dr.

The men told deputies they were behind the gas station when a car pulled up. The victims said a masked man in the passenger seat came out with a knife and demanded money.

OCSO said the suspect got away with cell phones, two wallets and cash from the men. The suspect is described as a shorter male. OCOS asks anyone with information to call 850.651.7400.