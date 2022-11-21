FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people are injured after a truck crashed into a home on Hollywood Blvd early Sunday morning.

The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department released photos of the crash called in around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Crews responded to the call about a crash with possible entrapment. FWBFD said when staff arrived, two passengers had exited the truck with minor injuries.

A third person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The fire department said the homeowner was not injured. The structure is currently undergoing a remodel.