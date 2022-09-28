Tyauvion Morris, 20, Corderius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs, 18, were all charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted three men on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in connection with an October 2021 nightclub shooting, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Tyauvion Morris, 20, Corderius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs, 18, were all charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

The three allegedly followed the victim home from Vibe Nightclub in downtown Fort Walton Beach and fired over 24 shots into his vehicle. The victim died from the gunshots. This happened in the “early morning” of October 24, 2021.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department investigated this case and the three will be prosecuted by the Assistant State Attorney.