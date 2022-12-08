OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men will face criminal trials for a deadly shooting at Prop’s Ale House in Niceville, Fla. on Feb. 11, 2022.

A Grand Jury issued Indictments for Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna, charging all three men with First Degree Felony Murder, Second Degree Felony Murder with a Firearm, and Robbery with a Weapon.

Brandon James and Bryson Mitchem were killed in the shooting that spanned more than a mile across the town. Niceville Police Chief spoke with WKRG News 4 on Feb. 14 following the shooting when they had two people on interest.

James of Tallahassee and Mitchem were found with gunshot wounds in two different locations. The first was found dead in a car at the Oak Creek shopping center off John Sims Parkway, the second, less than a mile away on Lake Court and Palm Boulevard.

One other man was taken to the hospital for a leg wound in the shooting and survived. There has not been a connection established between the surviving victim and the indicted suspects.

The next pre-trial conference for the three men is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, at 9:00 am. Assistant State Attorney Brooke J. Davis is the prosecuting attorney.