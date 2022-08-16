DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000.

Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar Brenson, 34 all from Montgomery were arrested on Aug. 16. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said three retail employees told deputies the suspects came in and broke off security tags on items before stuffing them down in thief outfits and walking out.

Sylvester Jackson

Shyvat Lakeshia Jackson

Rodricus Lamar Brenson

Hibbett Sports, Mary Esther Cutoff, Fort Walton Beach. An employee said the suspects took $649 worth of items in 18 minutes.

Hibbett Sports, Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther. The store clerk said the three spent 16 minutes stealing $1,823.44 in merchandise.

Hibbett Sports, Commons Dr. Destin. Staff said $2,153.35 in items were stolen in a 17-minute window by the suspects.

In total, the suspects took $4,665 from the locations. All three face larceny, criminal acts and tampering with anti-shoplifting device charges.

All employees said they found broken anti-theft security devices scattered on the ground where items were taken.