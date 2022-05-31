FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — After a months-long investigation, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department charged three people in connection to a homicide that happened in 2021.

Ty’auvion Morris, 19, Corderrius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs 18, were charged in connection to the murder of Tykeis Noland. Noland was found shot on Oct. 24, 2021.

When officers arrived at the scene on Eglin Parkway SE and First Street SE, they found Noland inside his running SUV. He was shot several times and was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment. Nolan later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Ty’auvion Morris

Corderrius Grant

Nathaniel Riggs

Morris and Grant are charged with Premeditated Murder while Riggs is charged with Accessory to Premeditated Murder.