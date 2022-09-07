FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies chased down a stolen car Monday night fleeing from Santa Rosa County law enforcement.

OCSO said deputies spotted a 2014 Honda Accord at Anchors Street and Hill Avenue, reported stolen Monday out of Fort Walton Beach. Deputies tried to pull the car over but the driver would not stop.

Deputies deployed spike strips that hit the car tires near Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Sebastian Orr, finally stopped on Yancey Street.





Inside the car with Orr, deputies identified 21-year-old Kaitlin Burnett of Fort Walton Beach and 19-year-old Jamal Thompson of Pensacola. OCSO found a loaded revolver under the driver’s seat and a spent bullet casing in the car.

Sebastian Orr

Kaitlin Burnett

Jamal Thompson

OCSO charged Orr with felony fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Orr’s license had been suspended since October 2012 for a previous fleeing and eluding charge.

Burnett is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle as well as a change in Santa Rosa County for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Burnett is also booked in the Okaloosa County jail with possession of marijuana charges.

Thompson is charged with carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer without violence.