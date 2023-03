DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue crews worked a three-car crash on HWY 98 at the Midbay Bridge Intersection Tuesday morning.

Destin Fire Rescue said one person was trapped in a vehicle and taken to HCA Florida Fort Walton Destin Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened before 5:22 a.m. Destin Fire Rescue did not report a cause for the crash.

Traffic was reduced to one Westbound lane while crews worked to clear the scene.