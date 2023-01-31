3 arrested on felony charges, 4 on misdemeanors from Shalimar drug raid (WKRG)

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 7 people from a home on 9th Ave. in Shalimar after a drug search warrant was issued.

We have information and charges for the 7 people arrested.

Felony Charges:

Sarah Michuan Downes-Crimp, 43- Drug Possession without prescription

Lester William Swan, 51- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing the execution of a search warrant

Mark Steven Reiley Jr., 33- Obstruction of a search warrant and failure to appear, violation of probation on a burglary charge

Mark Reiley Jr.

Lester Swan

Sarah Downes-Crimp

Misdemeanor Charges:

Daniel Jason Brown, 48- Obstructing police when serving a search warrant

Matthew John Witucki, 35- Obstructing police when serving a search warrant

Robin Michelle Geraghty, 60- Possession of drug paraphernalia

Shonna Michelle Thomas, 53- Possession of drug paraphernalia

Everyone booked on charges from the home has been released, with the exception of Mark Reiley Jr.