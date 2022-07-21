OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after shots were heard in the Auburn community near Crestview.

Jailin Martin, 20, Grady Sutton, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested after deputies were called to Autumn Woods subdivision after a neighbor told deputies his car was broken into. The man was getting ready for work when he noticed things inside his car were moved around.

He also noticed a $1,500 locksmith tool set went missing, according to an arrest report. Other neighbors also reported several vehicle burglaries in the area, in addition to hearing gunshots and cars speeding, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

Deputies found the group outside the neighborhood and took them into custody. When interviewed, the 16-year-old “admitted to burglarizing a vehicle on Autumn Woods Drive with Martin and Sutton,” according to the post.

Grady Sutton (left) and Jailin Martin (right)

The 16-year-old also told deputies they had a rifle with them. All three were charged with armed burglary and grand theft. Deputies believe the gunshots and other vehicle burglaries are connected. Deputies will continue to investigate the case.