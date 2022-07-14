Walter Mochel, 57, Miguel Santa Maria, 22, and Jordan Towery, 28, are accused of trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex — WKRG

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men who traveled to Okaloosa County under the belief that they were to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex were arrested on July 9, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The OCSO said its undercover officers, posing as the 14-year-old, talked to the men online.

The three men, Walter Mochel, 57, Miguel Santa Maria, 22, and Jordan Towery, 28, are accused of trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex. The three men used different ways to talk with the officers about sexual acts.

Officers arranged with the men to meet in Okaloosa County and all three were taken into custody on July 9.

You can review the charges filed for the men below:

Walter Mochel, 58

Miguel Santa Maria, 22

Jordan Towery, 28 Walter Mochel, 58, from Pasadena, Texas, faces two counts of using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure child, one count of child cruelty by transmitting info harmful to minors and one count of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Miguel Santa Maria, 22, from Opelika, Alabama faces two counts of using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure child, one count of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Jordan Towery, 28 from Milton, Florida faces one count of using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure child, one count of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure child, marijuana possession, one count of using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure child misrepresenting age.

OCSO deputies said they found a pipe they believed was used for smoking methamphetamine in Mochel’s vehicle. A field test popped positive for meth on the pipe.