3 arrested after deputies find drugs and stolen firearm in Mary Esther home

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) – Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies arrested Jeremy Schnur, 46, Timothy Garner, 43, and Tabitha Love, 24, January 6 after finding a cache of drugs and guns in a Mary Esther home.

OCSO said deputies executed a narcotics search warrant for the home on Spruce Street and located all three inside.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of Fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. Deputies found 10 grams inside the home as well as other drugs:

Heroin: 79 grams

Methamphetamine: 119 grams

Amphetamine: 14 grams

Oxycodone pills: 229 units

Aplrazolam pills: 558 units

Cocaine: 15 grams

Marijuana 127 grams

OCSO said deputies found 4 firearms in the house, one of which was stolen.

Schnur is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Oxycodone, Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Convicted Felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Garner is charged with Trafficking, Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Love was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Schnur has a long history with the law. OCSO said he has faced robbery, battery and possession charges dating back to 1994.