OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a second reported stolen car out of the Yellow River in nine days Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

Members of the dive team recovered a silver Nissan pickup which was reported stolen from a home on Sundance Way in Holt. A “short time later,” the OCSO got a call for a welfare check after “someone spotted what they thought was a flipped boat in the Yellow River off Log Lake Road.”

In the roughly one-minute video, you can see members of the dive team in the river working to hook the Nissan onto a tow truck. The pickup is then pulled out the water and placed on a gravel road next to the river.

The OCSO Dive Team was called to Yellow River on Nov. 22 after security forces at Eglin Air Force Base saw another vehicle in the water. The SUV that was recovered was also reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the stolen truck is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 and or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.