FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man faces more than 30 charges after Okaloosa County deputies said they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on an electronic device in his possession, according to an arrest report.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory Johnson, 54, allegedly downloaded child pornography deputies later found on a micro SD card.

On Feb. 9, OCSO searched Johnson’s last known residence after learning illegal content had been downloaded. The primary tenant said he paid for the internet but did not use it for child sex crimes. Johnson had since left the residence.

Deputies searched the house and electronics but did not find any obscene material.

According to the arrest report, OCSO said they later found Johnson on Feb. 9 riding a bike and wearing a backpack. After going back to a tent at a camp where Johnson was living, deputies confiscated Johnson’s backpack. OCSO said Johnson had tried to give the backpack to someone else at the camp but no one would take it.

On Feb. 22, OCSO obtained a warrant to search the backpack where they found a cell phone.

Investigators forensically processed the SD card from the cellphone, finding 293 images and videos of child sex crimes. Details of the material on the arrest report are too graphic to share with readers.

Deputies arrested Johnson on Apr. 5. Johnson faces 30 counts of obscene material, possession of drugs, loitering, resisting arrest and failure to appear charges.

He is being held without bond in the Okaloosa County Jail.