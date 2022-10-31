DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village off Airport Rd. filled up with vendors Saturday and Sunday for the 27th annual Festival of the Arts.

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation held the fall festival welcoming hundreds of residents and spectators to shop and admire local artistry.

“Marking 27 years is a testament to how important the arts are to our community and a direct reflection of the talented participating artists, musicians, food vendors, board members, and volunteers — all beautifully managed by our incredible festival producer Deb Nissley,” said MKAF CEO Demetrius Fuller.

MKAF awarded 29 of the vendors with a split prize of $10,000

Best in Show Winner ($2,000)

Curtis Whitwam, Tampa, Fla. – Watercolor

Best in Show artist Curtis Whitwam was born and raised in Tampa, Fla. Whitman, a two-time Festival of the Arts winner, expresses his love for waterways and wildlife. “I love to share the feeling of deep connection to nature through watercolor paintings and underwater videos that I create to inspire everyone to get outside and appreciate the beauty and abundance of wild Florida,” Whitman said. Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation

Award of Excellence Winners ($850)

Valerie Walchek, Ocoee, Fla. – Ceramics

Michael Fagan, Pensacola, Fla. – Mixed Media

Phillip Fiuza Lima, Marietta, Ga. – Wood

Award of Merit Winners ($450)

Roger & Renae Poer, Sylvan Springs, Ala. – Jewelry

Paul Shampine, Port St. Lucie, Fla. – Mixed Media

Marise Fransolino, Marietta, Ga. – Pottery

Kelly Rysavy, Tallahassee, Fla. – Oil

Ancizar Marin, Pembroke Pines, Fla. – Sculpture

Judge’s Recognition Award Winners ($250)

Jeremy Serna, Brownwood, Texas – Watercolor

Wanda Azzario-Goldberg, Gulf Breeze, Fla. – Mixed Media

Karron Troil, Robertsdale, Ala. – Acrylic

Craig McMillin, Folsom, La. – Ceramics

Roger Disney, Tulsa, Oka. – Oil

Diane Perry, The Villages, Fla. – Fiber

Dorothy Starbuck, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. – Oil

Kristine Senft, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. – Mixed Media

Jason Stoddard, Scottsboro, Ala. – Jewelry

Robin Holt, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jewelry

People’s Choice Award ($1,000)

Jeff Waldorff, Navarre, Fla. – Photography

Poster Art Contest Winner Justin Gaffrey, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. – Mixed Media

Collaborative Exhibit Winners ($850)

Best in Show (Adult) – Julie Miles Gaffney, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. – Mixed Media

First Place (Adult) – Autumn Johnson, Freeport, Fla. – Mixed Media

Second Place (Adult) – Don David, Destin, Fla .– Pen & Ink

Third Place (Adult) – Sharon Dooley, Niceville, Fla. – Fiber

Best in Show (Student) – Rayna Lowery – Fort Walton Beach High School

First Place (Student) – Eliana Batarao – Fort Walton Beach High School

Second Place (Student) – Grace Bostick – Crestview High School

Third Place (Student) – Clara Collins – Destin High School

The Best in Show adult winner of the Collaborative Art Exhibit was awarded to Julie Miles Gaffney of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., for her patriotic mixed media piece. The Best in Show student winner was Rayna Lowery from Fort Walton Beach High School. The Collaborative Art Exhibit features adults and students competing for the Special McIlroy Awards in honor of the late Patricia McIlroy, Destin’s First Lady, and an MKAF advocate and patron. Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation

Julie Miles Gaffney, MKAF Best in Show

Jeff Waldorf, MKAF People’s Choice

Curtis Whitman, MKAF Best in Show

Proceeds for the 27th annual event will benefit MKAF cultural development programs for school kids and those with special needs. Art installations and submissions for the 2023 annual event will begin Feb. 2023.

“This year’s festival included a wide array of amazing artists from all over the United States including 37 new artists! We were truly honored to be able to present them and they were absolutely thrilled at the incredible support from our community,” said MKAF director of operations and Festival producer Deb Nissley.