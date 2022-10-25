DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin City Council approved an initial work order on Oct. 17 for a new 26-slip boat marina for the commercial fishermen in Choctawhatchee Bay.

The Heron’s Nest Marina will be located between 105 and 109 Calhoun Ave. Wayne Lung with Heron’s Nest LLC already has the approved FDEP and USACE permits.

Marina Details:

In the proposed plans, the new marina will sit between the two existing docks on Calhoun Ave. A designated water-taxi slip will be installed, as well as two restaurants to partner with the marina.

1 392’x 8’ access pier

1 171’ x 9’ terminal platform

6 30’ x 4’ finger piers

4 25’ x 3’ finger piers

2 21’ x 3’ finger piers,

Total of 5,821 square feet

Each slip will have a boat lift. The area consists of 208 feet of waterfront and has 86 parking spots on site.

The land sits just north of Capt. Leaonard Destin park. A pier on the northside of the project will have it’s lift removed. The pier on the southside will remain the same.

A structure currently on the land is under rencvation that will double as a restaurant and venue space.

According to the FDEP permit, the existing moorings at the construction site will be removed.

USACE said the dock must have monofilament recycling bins for fishing line and other marine plastic. The lighting on the structure will also need to be turtle friendly

The project is meant for commerical use. Those close to the project said they want this to be meant for bay fisherman, and keep deep sea fishing charters on the harbor side of Destin.

Renderings provided by Taylor engineering.

The city council approved the project 7 to 0, with the exception that the complete plans be brought for final approval.

The project is slated to be open in 2023. The total cost of the nearly 6,000-square-foot marina is listed at $283,777.