DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A spectacle on Saturday, Oct, 22 as Samantha Dover reeled in a 252.2-pound swordfish for the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.
DFR staff said Dover is part of the same crew that reeled in a record-breaking 101.0-pound wahoo at the beginning of the month-long competition. The nearly 25-foot fish came aboard Muscle Memories, a 28-foot fishing boat.
Here is a look at the standings as of Oct. 24:
|Division and species
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack
|Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs
|Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
|Stephen McCoin – Soddy Daisy, TN – 91.4 lbs
|Charter Boat – King Mackerel
|Jett Schenker – Pelham, AL – 34.6 lbs
|Matt Wright – Brentwood, TN – 31.8 lbs
|Charter Boat – Grouper
|John Mroczho – Cartersville, GA – 55.6 lbs
|Pat Pennington – Miramar Beach, FL – 51.2 lbs
|Charter Boat – Amberjack
|Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbs
|Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
|Charter Boat – Blackfin Tuna
|Jason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbs
|Cole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs
|Charter Boat – Mingo Snapper
|Misty Fariss – Niceville, FL – 5.2 lbs
|Marsha Simonds – McKeesport, PA – 5.0 lbs
|Charter Boat – Scamp
|Jonelle Bell – Destin, FL – 17.4 lbs
|Casey Whitlock – Milton, FL – 16.4 lbs
|Charter Boat – Wahoo
|Chris Daggs – Niceville, FL – 97.2 lbs
|Hunt Solomon – Carterville, TN – 49.2 lbs
|Charter Boat – Almaco Jack
|Jim Stockland – Fayetteville, AR – 25.4 lbs
|Dean Beamont – Striker, OH – 25.0 lbs
|Charter Boat – Black Snapper
|Keandre Stokes – Covington, GA – 11.0 lbs
|Angela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbs
|Charter Boat – Triggerfish
|Kevin Chambers – FLorala, AL – 9.4 lbs
|Thomas Goleviewski – Lakeworth, FL- 8.8. lbs
|Party Boat – King Mackerel
|Jerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 29.0 lbs
|Jerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 25.0 lbs
|Party Boat – Grouper
|Michael Barnett – Shelbyville, KY – 40.6 lbs
|Logan Woods – Thompson Station, TN – 37.4 lbs
|Party Boat – Amberjack
|Marlin Perry – Ashland City, TN – 57.6 lbs
|Paul Knierim – Alexandria, VA – 53.0 lbs
|Party Boat – Blackfin Tuna
|Austin Brady – Shephardsville, KY – 23.4 lbs
|Robert Dills – Caryville, TN – 23.0 lbs
|Party Boat – Mingo Snapper
|Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 6.0 lbs
|Edward McClendon – Douglasville, GA – 5.4 lbs
|Party Boat – Scamp
|Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbs
|Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs
|Party Boat – Wahoo
|Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 54.6 lbs
|Josh Moneymaker – Niceville, FL – 54.0 lbs
|Party Boat – Almaco Jack
|George Gray – Santa Rosa, FL – 24.6 lbs
|Mike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbs
|Party Boat – Black Snapper
|Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 13.2 lbs
|Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbs
|Party Boat – Triggerfish
|Ashleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbs
|Samuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King Mackerel
|Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 29.2 lbs
|Chris Oliver – Valparaiso, FL – 17.4 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Grouper
|Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbs
|Mike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Amberjack
|William Taylor – Norcross, GA – 44.4 lbs
|Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin Tuna
|Thomas Jaeger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 23.6 lbs
|David McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo Snapper
|Ross Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbs
|Jake Edwards – Nashville, TN – 3.0 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Scamp
|Ricky Gullett – Crestview, FL – 9.2 lbs
|Ricky Gullett – Crestview, FL – 6.0 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco Jack
|Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbs
|Thomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black Snapper
|Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbs
|Randy Hacker – Oneida, TN – 7.8 lbs
|Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Triggerfish
|Jace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbs
|Lane Schollmeyer – Old Summit, MS – 5.4 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King Mackerel
|Brooks Reid – Freeport, FL – 41.0 lbs
|Jeff Hall – Gulf Breeze, FL – 39.0 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Grouper
|Andrew Dover – Destin, FL – 50.6 lbs
|Chris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Amberjack
|Will Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbs
|Pickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna
|Matthew Hanlon – Niceville, FL – 23.2. lbs
|Deanna Ovsak – Niceville, FL – 22.4 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo Snapper
|Greg Lankfer – Grand Rapids, MI – 4.8 lbs
|David Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Scamp
|Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbs
|Allen Atha – Fayatteville, GA – 8.8 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Wahoo
|Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbs
|Travis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco Jack
|Larry McKenzie – McCalla, AL – 23.4 lbs
|Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black Snapper
|Judson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbs
|Carl Wells – SpiceWood, TX – 6.4 lbs
|Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Triggerfish
|Robby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbs
|Mike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King Mackerel
|David Morneault – Destin, FL – 22.0 lbs
|Steve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Grouper
|John Varner – Navarre, FL – 35.6 lbs
|Guy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Amberjack
|Kord Price – Marlo, OK – 24.2 lbs
|Chuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 23.2 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna
|Mike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbs
|Chris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo Snapper
|Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.4 lbs
|Joseph Kisinger – Oklahoma City, OK – 3.2 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Scamp
|Tana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbs
|Chuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 2.8 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco Jack
|Matheus Molina – Fort Walton Beach, FL- 25.0 lbs
|Michael Zimmerman – Destin, FL – 3.8 lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black Snapper
|Christel Kelly – Ft. Walton Beach, FL -10.6 lbs
|Ryan Willis – Destin, FL – 8.8. lbs
|Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Triggerfish
|Billy Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbs
|Tim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs
|Ladies – King Mackerel
|Kelly Lupola – Navarre, FL – 40.4 lbs
|Kathy Turner – Pendegrass, GA – 34.0 lbs
|Ladies – Grouper
|Brittany Brown – Pell City, AL – 39.6 lbs
|Brittenie Hicks – Gulf Breeze, FL – 38.0 lbs
|Ladies – Amberjack
|Amber Alvarez – Flomaton, AL – 72.8 lbs
|Katlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbs
|Ladies – Blackfin Tuna
|Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbs
|Cassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs
|Ladies – Wahoo
|Taylor Kilgore – Jacksonville, AL – 52.2 lbs
|Lauren Adams – Destin, FL – 32.6 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King Mackerel
|Will Sexton – Destin, FL – 45.0 lbs
|Will Sexton – Destin, FL – 37.4 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Grouper
|Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbs
|Jeb Staples – Destin, FL – 35.4 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Amberjack
|Harbor Wilson – Destin, FL – 76.2 lbs
|Brody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin Tuna
|Bubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbs
|Jacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs
|Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Wahoo
|Noah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbs
|Mason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs
|Senior – King Mackerel
|William Sexton – Destin, FL – 36.6. lbs
|William Sexton – Destin, FL – 34.0 lbs
|Senior – Grouper
|Snonky Taylor – Wellington, FL – 40.2 lbs
|Charlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbs
|Senior – Amberjack
|Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbs
|Cactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs
|Senior – Blackfin Tuna
|Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbs
|Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs
|Senior – Wahoo
|Sylvester Rhodes – Louisville, KY – 31.4 lbs
|Sylvester Rhodes – Louisville, KY 30.4 lbs
|Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda
|Chris Rhoads – Mt. Joy, PA – 23.4 lbs
|Albert Augustine – Skippack, PA – 23.2 lbs
|Half Hitch Offshore – Bonito
|Russell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbs
|Kim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs
|Half Hitch Offshore – Dolphin
|Joshua Epperson – Shalimar, FL – 13.8 lbs
|Andrew Sweeny – Fort Worth, TX – 13.2 lbs
|Half Hitch – Yellowfin Tuna
|Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 14.0 lbs
|Billfish – Largest Sailfish
|Jamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs
|Billfish – Largest Swordfish
|Samantha Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 252.2 lbs
|Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Cobia
|Eric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbs
|Becky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs
|Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane Snapper
|Missy January – Destin, FL – 3.4 lbs
|Ben Albert – Germantown, OH – 2.8 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Grouper
|Brett Koehler – Shelbyville, IL – 51.4 lbs
|Ryan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Amberjack
|Jerry Johnston – Shelbyville, IL – 89.4 lbs
|Garrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Scamp
|Jon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbs
|Donald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin Tuna
|Bryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbs
|David Bazylak – Destin, FL – 156.2 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye Tuna
|Gregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 179.2 lbs
|Mike Ferguson – Harrison, TN – 176.8 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Dolphin
|Kyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbs
|Marvin Kerley – Kennesaw, GA – 18.8. lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Wahoo
|Magdy Khalyl – Jefferson, IN – 52.6 lbs
|Diane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco Jack
|Jeffrey Zehel – Savannah, GA – 29.2 lbs
|James Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy Grouper
|Charles Hannel – Spruce Pine, NC – 39.2 lbs
|Michael Fagin – Carmel, IN – 35.2 lbs
|Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge Grouper
|Kristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs
|Vince Noel – Chatham, IL – 17.6 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Flounder
|Chuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 3.0 lbs
|Kevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish
|Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbs
|Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Sheepshead
|Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel
|Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbs
|John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs
|The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout
|Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbs
|Matt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish Mackerel
|Bill Ireland – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.0 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Pompano
|Jason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Redfish
|Dylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.8 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled Trout
|Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Flounder
|Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any Species
|Charles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs
|Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any Species
|Camrin Pearson – Niceville, FL – 24.2 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Flounder
|Ethan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – King Mackerel
|Dennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 4.0 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Redfish
|Deandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 6.6. lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Sheepshead
|Thomas Harosky – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 4.0 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Speckled Trout
|Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
|Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish Mackerel
|Dennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 3.2 lbs
|Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day Shark
|Andrea Chambers – Grove City, OH – 335.4 lbs
|Joe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbs
|BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species
|Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 27.2 lbs
|Blake Dumas – Miramar Beach, FL – 20.2 lbs
|The Trophy Center FIRST FISH
|River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs
|The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and Release
|Gregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 9.0 lbs
|Paul Ferguson – Harrison, TN – 4.0 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel Fish
|Michael Byrd – McClean, IL – 24.2 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Tile
|Patrick Warner – Navarre, FL – 15.0 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty Mitchell
|Dan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy Grouper
|Eric Simmons – Memphis, TN – 30.8 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Warsaw
|Garrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs
|Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper
|Carter McAllister – Palm Beach, FL – 23.8 lbs
Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.
The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.
Destin Fishing Rodeo staff wants to remind folks that the event is not just for anglers. Those walking the Destin harbor can watch the weigh-ins behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..
