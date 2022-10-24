DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A spectacle on Saturday, Oct, 22 as Samantha Dover reeled in a 252.2-pound swordfish for the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

DFR staff said Dover is part of the same crew that reeled in a record-breaking 101.0-pound wahoo at the beginning of the month-long competition. The nearly 25-foot fish came aboard Muscle Memories, a 28-foot fishing boat.

Destin Fishing Rodeo Oct. 22

Here is a look at the standings as of Oct. 24:

Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Stephen McCoin – Soddy Daisy, TN – 91.4 lbs Charter Boat – King Mackerel Jett Schenker – Pelham, AL – 34.6 lbs Matt Wright – Brentwood, TN – 31.8 lbs Charter Boat – Grouper John Mroczho – Cartersville, GA – 55.6 lbs Pat Pennington – Miramar Beach, FL – 51.2 lbs Charter Boat – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Charter Boat – Blackfin Tuna Jason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbs Cole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs Charter Boat – Mingo Snapper Misty Fariss – Niceville, FL – 5.2 lbs Marsha Simonds – McKeesport, PA – 5.0 lbs Charter Boat – Scamp Jonelle Bell – Destin, FL – 17.4 lbs Casey Whitlock – Milton, FL – 16.4 lbs Charter Boat – Wahoo Chris Daggs – Niceville, FL – 97.2 lbs Hunt Solomon – Carterville, TN – 49.2 lbs Charter Boat – Almaco Jack Jim Stockland – Fayetteville, AR – 25.4 lbs Dean Beamont – Striker, OH – 25.0 lbs Charter Boat – Black Snapper Keandre Stokes – Covington, GA – 11.0 lbs Angela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbs Charter Boat – Triggerfish Kevin Chambers – FLorala, AL – 9.4 lbs Thomas Goleviewski – Lakeworth, FL- 8.8. lbs Party Boat – King Mackerel Jerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 29.0 lbs Jerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 25.0 lbs Party Boat – Grouper Michael Barnett – Shelbyville, KY – 40.6 lbs Logan Woods – Thompson Station, TN – 37.4 lbs Party Boat – Amberjack Marlin Perry – Ashland City, TN – 57.6 lbs Paul Knierim – Alexandria, VA – 53.0 lbs Party Boat – Blackfin Tuna Austin Brady – Shephardsville, KY – 23.4 lbs Robert Dills – Caryville, TN – 23.0 lbs Party Boat – Mingo Snapper Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 6.0 lbs Edward McClendon – Douglasville, GA – 5.4 lbs Party Boat – Scamp Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbs Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs Party Boat – Wahoo Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 54.6 lbs Josh Moneymaker – Niceville, FL – 54.0 lbs Party Boat – Almaco Jack George Gray – Santa Rosa, FL – 24.6 lbs Mike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbs Party Boat – Black Snapper Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 13.2 lbs Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbs Party Boat – Triggerfish Ashleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbs Samuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King Mackerel Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 29.2 lbs Chris Oliver – Valparaiso, FL – 17.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Grouper Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbs Mike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Amberjack William Taylor – Norcross, GA – 44.4 lbs Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin Tuna Thomas Jaeger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 23.6 lbs David McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo Snapper Ross Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbs Jake Edwards – Nashville, TN – 3.0 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Scamp Ricky Gullett – Crestview, FL – 9.2 lbs Ricky Gullett – Crestview, FL – 6.0 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco Jack Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbs Thomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black Snapper Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbs Randy Hacker – Oneida, TN – 7.8 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Triggerfish Jace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbs Lane Schollmeyer – Old Summit, MS – 5.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King Mackerel Brooks Reid – Freeport, FL – 41.0 lbs Jeff Hall – Gulf Breeze, FL – 39.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Grouper Andrew Dover – Destin, FL – 50.6 lbs Chris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Amberjack Will Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbs Pickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Matthew Hanlon – Niceville, FL – 23.2. lbs Deanna Ovsak – Niceville, FL – 22.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo Snapper Greg Lankfer – Grand Rapids, MI – 4.8 lbs David Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Scamp Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbs Allen Atha – Fayatteville, GA – 8.8 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Wahoo Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbs Travis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco Jack Larry McKenzie – McCalla, AL – 23.4 lbs Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black Snapper Judson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbs Carl Wells – SpiceWood, TX – 6.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Triggerfish Robby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbs Mike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King Mackerel David Morneault – Destin, FL – 22.0 lbs Steve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Grouper John Varner – Navarre, FL – 35.6 lbs Guy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Amberjack Kord Price – Marlo, OK – 24.2 lbs Chuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 23.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Mike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbs Chris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo Snapper Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.4 lbs Joseph Kisinger – Oklahoma City, OK – 3.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Scamp Tana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbs Chuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 2.8 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco Jack Matheus Molina – Fort Walton Beach, FL- 25.0 lbs Michael Zimmerman – Destin, FL – 3.8 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black Snapper Christel Kelly – Ft. Walton Beach, FL -10.6 lbs Ryan Willis – Destin, FL – 8.8. lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Triggerfish Billy Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbs Tim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs Ladies – King Mackerel Kelly Lupola – Navarre, FL – 40.4 lbs Kathy Turner – Pendegrass, GA – 34.0 lbs Ladies – Grouper Brittany Brown – Pell City, AL – 39.6 lbs Brittenie Hicks – Gulf Breeze, FL – 38.0 lbs Ladies – Amberjack Amber Alvarez – Flomaton, AL – 72.8 lbs Katlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbs Ladies – Blackfin Tuna Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbs Cassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs Ladies – Wahoo Taylor Kilgore – Jacksonville, AL – 52.2 lbs Lauren Adams – Destin, FL – 32.6 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King Mackerel Will Sexton – Destin, FL – 45.0 lbs Will Sexton – Destin, FL – 37.4 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Grouper Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbs Jeb Staples – Destin, FL – 35.4 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Amberjack Harbor Wilson – Destin, FL – 76.2 lbs Brody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin Tuna Bubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbs Jacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Wahoo Noah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbs Mason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs Senior – King Mackerel William Sexton – Destin, FL – 36.6. lbs William Sexton – Destin, FL – 34.0 lbs Senior – Grouper Snonky Taylor – Wellington, FL – 40.2 lbs Charlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbs Senior – Amberjack Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbs Cactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs Senior – Blackfin Tuna Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbs Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs Senior – Wahoo Sylvester Rhodes – Louisville, KY – 31.4 lbs Sylvester Rhodes – Louisville, KY 30.4 lbs Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda Chris Rhoads – Mt. Joy, PA – 23.4 lbs Albert Augustine – Skippack, PA – 23.2 lbs Half Hitch Offshore – Bonito Russell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbs Kim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs Half Hitch Offshore – Dolphin Joshua Epperson – Shalimar, FL – 13.8 lbs Andrew Sweeny – Fort Worth, TX – 13.2 lbs Half Hitch – Yellowfin Tuna Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 14.0 lbs Billfish – Largest Sailfish Jamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs Billfish – Largest Swordfish Samantha Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 252.2 lbs Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Cobia Eric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbs Becky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane Snapper Missy January – Destin, FL – 3.4 lbs Ben Albert – Germantown, OH – 2.8 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Grouper Brett Koehler – Shelbyville, IL – 51.4 lbs Ryan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Amberjack Jerry Johnston – Shelbyville, IL – 89.4 lbs Garrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Scamp Jon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbs Donald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin Tuna Bryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbs David Bazylak – Destin, FL – 156.2 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye Tuna Gregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 179.2 lbs Mike Ferguson – Harrison, TN – 176.8 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Dolphin Kyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbs Marvin Kerley – Kennesaw, GA – 18.8. lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Wahoo Magdy Khalyl – Jefferson, IN – 52.6 lbs Diane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco Jack Jeffrey Zehel – Savannah, GA – 29.2 lbs James Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy Grouper Charles Hannel – Spruce Pine, NC – 39.2 lbs Michael Fagin – Carmel, IN – 35.2 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge Grouper Kristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs Vince Noel – Chatham, IL – 17.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Flounder Chuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 3.0 lbs Kevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbs Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Sheepshead Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbs John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbs Matt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish Mackerel Bill Ireland – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.0 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Pompano Jason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Redfish Dylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.8 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled Trout Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Flounder Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any Species Charles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any Species Camrin Pearson – Niceville, FL – 24.2 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Flounder Ethan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – King Mackerel Dennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 4.0 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Redfish Deandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 6.6. lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Sheepshead Thomas Harosky – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 4.0 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Speckled Trout Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish Mackerel Dennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 3.2 lbs Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day Shark Andrea Chambers – Grove City, OH – 335.4 lbs Joe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbs BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 27.2 lbs Blake Dumas – Miramar Beach, FL – 20.2 lbs The Trophy Center FIRST FISH River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and Release Gregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 9.0 lbs Paul Ferguson – Harrison, TN – 4.0 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel Fish Michael Byrd – McClean, IL – 24.2 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Tile Patrick Warner – Navarre, FL – 15.0 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty Mitchell Dan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy Grouper Eric Simmons – Memphis, TN – 30.8 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Warsaw Garrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Carter McAllister – Palm Beach, FL – 23.8 lbs Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 24

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.

The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.

Destin Fishing Rodeo staff wants to remind folks that the event is not just for anglers. Those walking the Destin harbor can watch the weigh-ins behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..

