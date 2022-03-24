DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — In a sea of green at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin on March 17, a table of yellow and blue brought sparks of joy and recognition to the Ukrainian and Russian battle overseas.

George Mchuntchinson and his wife, a Ukrainian native named Iryna sat for hours on St. Patrick’s day selling ribbons and taking donations to help refugees at Poland’s border.

George spoke with WKRG News 5 one week later. Mchutchinson says the Mcguire’s owner is a big supporter of his family and allowed them to set up on the Irish holiday.





The Hutchinsons raised $2,500 Thursday between 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. George said a majority of donations came from an older, retired crowd. However, many spring breakers stopped to ask questions to the couple and buy ribbons and flags.

George said his wife Iryna hand-sewed the Ukrainian flags and ribbons to keep herself busy during the emotional time.

Iryna’s cousin lives in Poland. The Hutchinsons said she is using all of the money raised to help Ukrainians fleeing the country get back on their feet.

The Hutchinsons are also selling ribbons and flags at other European markets around town to help refugees and Ukrainian families in need. You can also give directly to them on their Gofundme.

The Mchutchinsons are selling ribbons for $4. The flags are $5.