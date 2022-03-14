DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Beach deputies around Destin and Fort Walton Beach have issued more than 250 underage drinking notices during the first two weeks of spring break.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said the beach patrols are busy.

As part of it’s public safety mission, we have always had a zero tolerance for underage possession of alcohol – and already in the first two weeks of Spring Break deputies have issued 250 notices to appear before a judge Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

We have reached out to OCSO and Okaloosa County for more information.

Beach safety rules state alcohol is allowed on public beaches, excluding state parks, with the exception of glass bottles. Underage drinking is not allowed.

Okaloosa County Schools and Northwest Florida State College will be out for spring break from March 21 to 28, 2022.