MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Christian Demonte’ Seymore, 21, for a shooting outside Cash’s Sports Page Lounge on Miracle Strip Parkway.

OCSO said the shooting happened in the parking lot early Monday morning. No one was injured but deputies found more than 25 bullet casings in the area.

Five bullets struck the victim’s car as he was driving away. The man told deputies that Seymore was the one to pull the trigger.

Deputies located Seymore 2 miles away on Burnette Avenue in Fort Walton Beach.

Christian Seymore has a Pensacola address. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief.

Read the full release from OCSO below: