2022 free beach parking passes available for Destin residents

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — If you reside inside the incorporated Destin city limits, you can receive free beach parking passes for the 2022 season.

The beach parking passes will give access to the paid parking lots along Scenic Highway 98 in Crystal Beach, Gulf Shore Drive in Holiday Isle, and the Harbor District. The city will allow two parking passes per household.

Free boat and trailer parking passes are also available for residents at Joe’s Bayou Boat launch on the Northside of town. There is a limit to one free pass per household, additional annual passes can be purchased for $50.

Discounted passes to Henderson Beach State Park are available to city residents for $30. For senior citizens age 65 and up the pass is $25.

WHERE TO GET PASSES:

The Scenic Highway 98 parking passes are available at Destin City hall and online.

Passes for Joe's Bayou Boat Launch can be obtained at Destin City Hall or the Destin Community Center. You must provide a driver's license and the boat/trailer registration information.

Henderson Beach State Park passes can be purchased at Destin City Hall or the Destin Community Center.

PASSES FOR NON RESIDENTS:

There is no free beach parking passes for Scenic Highway 98 to those outside the incorporated Destin city limits. Non-residents may purchase annual Joe’s Bayou Boat Launch passes for $205 each. Boat registration must be provided.