FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old found inside an empty home, dirty and covered with bugs, was taken to a local hospital, according to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on Saturday, April 22, for a report that a 2-year-old was alone in a home. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the child slapping a window and “appearing dirty with multiple flies on him.” The release said officers checked the home and did not find anyone, so they entered.

Once inside, the officers checked the child and called EMS. The room the child was in allegedly had feces all over the walls, dirty diapers in a pile, an “extreme amount of insect activity.” Police said the bedroom door had been locked from the outside. The child was taken to a hospital and was admitted for further care.

Officers were able to identify the parents as Tyler Piringer, 21, and Diamond Atkinson, 21. Multiple units helped locate the parents. They were taken into custody six hours after the call had come in. They were both arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect.