OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged.

Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying the other.

The two women were drugged at the same nightclub almost an hour apart, with the first report coming in at 1:19 a.m. and the second happening at 2:30 a.m.

Investigators were told in both cases that the women weren’t drinking heavily and their behavior wasn’t normal. Both women were taken to Destin ER for medical treatment.

The Destin nightclub has been the site of other crimes spanning years. One man was killed in a shooting outside Coyote Ugly Saloon in May of 2021. In April of 2022, another shooting happened in the nightclub’s parking lot. No one was injured, but the alleged shooter claimed that he “was going to kill everybody,” according to OCSO deputies.

The OCSO is urging everyone to be careful when drinking at bars, social events and nightclubs. Make sure that you never accept drinks from a stranger regardless if they have alcohol or not. For more information about drink safety, click here to see their Facebook post.