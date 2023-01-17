FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested five people, two of whom are juveniles, and charged them with felony drug and weapon charges, according to a release from the FWBPD.

29-year-old Martayvais Sorey of Fort Walton Beach, 21-year-old Mario Lee of Milton, 18-year-old Jamarion Pride of Mary Esther, a 16-year-old of Niceville and another 16-year-old of Fort Walton Beach were arrested.

According to the release, an officer noticed five young men by an apartment building while “enroute to a call for service” at 19 Chestnut Ave. SE on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Police said the officer “made several observations as he approached the building which led him [the officer] to believe there could be possible illegal narcotics activity afoot.”

According to the release, the five young men ran away once the officer approached them. All five were located and detained “with the assistance of additional officers.”

The FWBPD, Special Investigations Unit and Criminal Investigations Division obtained two search warrants. One for a car, while the other was for an apartment at 19 Chestnut Ave. SE.

The following was seized from inside the car:

handgun with no serial number

AR-pistol

crack cocaine

The following was seized from inside the apartment:

AK-pistol

stolen handgun from Walton County “which had been modified to shoot in a fully automatic mode”

700 grams marijuana

91 grams of fentanyl

Police said most of the fentanyl was pressed to look like oxycodone pills.

Courtesy of Fort Walton Beach Police Department

“There is a serious problem in the region and nation with fentanyl being disguised as other drugs,” reads the release. “A lethal dose of fentanyl can be as little as 2mg. We have seen an increase in drug overdoses in the area over the past few years and the Fort Walton Beach Police Department is committed to combating drug overdoses.”

“The teamwork and dedication of the officers paid off with the removal of dangerous drugs and firearms and made Fort Walton Beach as safer place,” reads the release.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact the FWBPD at 850-833-9546 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.