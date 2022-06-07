OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after Okaloosa County deputies suspected him of beating two others with a baseball bat.

Christian Viljoen was arrested May 27 after deputies interviewed two people who were beaten with a baseball bat. The victims told deputies that they were riding in a golf cart when a black pickup truck pulled up and blocked their path.

Several teens who were riding in the bed of the truck got out with a man. The man, who deputies believe was Viljoen, walked up to the golf cart and struck the pair with a baseball bat.

Viljoen swung again, hitting the golf cart so hard that the bat shattered. The driver of the golf cart sped off after Viljoen tried to hit them with the shattered bat. One victim was hit in his arm and leg, and the other was hit inside his right leg, according to the arrest report.

A witness who saw the incident told deputies that the teens fled the scene after Viljoen started to beat the two with a baseball bat. The pair were able to positively identify Violjoen in a line-up, according to the arrest report.

Viljoen was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He was released from the Okaloosa County jail on a $5,000 bond.