2 shot in neighbor dispute, Crestview Police investigating

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police said a dispute between neighbors resulted in two people getting shot on West Griffith Sunday evening. At least two suspects fled the scene before police arrived, according to a news release.

Police arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m., after getting a call about people arguing in the street. Police were alerted that two of those people could be armed with pistols.

By the time officers arrived “there was a large group of people in the roadway,” according to the news release. Police found two people shot. One of the shooting victims refused medical treatment and, according to the release, “refused to cooperate with law enforcement.”

The second shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where they were treated and later released.

Witnesses on the scene helped investigators develop “two to three suspects in the case who were believed to be involved in the shooting.” Police said all of the suspects ran away from the scene.

Crestview Police said the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are following multiple leads. Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.