OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.

In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

The second shooting happened at about 1:40 p.m. at Millers Street in the Racetrack Road area, according to the post.

Deputies found shell casings in both locations, but it is not known if anyone suffered injuries. Okaloosa deputies believe the shootings may be connected. If you have information about this or any other crime, call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

You can also click the link here or use the p3 Tips mobile app.