OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Mobile men were arrested in Okaloosa County Friday, June 2, after they allegedly contacted undercover deputies posing as young girls for sex, according to their arrest reports from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Armon Culbreth, 35, and Stephen Williamson, 28, were arrested on June 2 on child sex charges.

On July 7, 2022, Culbreth allegedly reached out to an undercover officer who was posing as a 14-year-old on the dating website “Tagged.” Culbreth then contacted the undercover officer on Facebook and told her he lived in Mobile. According to the arrest report, Culbreth “solicited the 14-year-old undercover account for sexual acts.” He also agreed to meet with the girl but later backed out.

In January 2023, deputies went to Culbreth’s home to interview them but he was not there. The deputy left their phone number and Culbreth called OCSO headquarters back. The deputy again tried to contact him, but Culbreth never returned his call. Culbreth was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail on June 2, 2023.

On July 6, 2022, Williamson allegedly contacted an undercover officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the platform “MeetMe.” The conversation between Williamson and the undercover officer moved to Kik.com, which is where Williamson “solicited what he believed to be a 14-year-old juvenile female for a sexual encounter.” Search warrants were issued for the websites and deputies were able to identify Williamson through those records.

Williamson was interviewed by Saraland officers at his home on March 14, 2023. He was arrested on June 2 and placed in the Okaloosa County Jail.