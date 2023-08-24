OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking two wanted men to turn themselves in. OCSO says they’re both connected to a Crab Island brawl that happened July 29.

OCSO has put out felony warrants for O’Dell Brown, 34, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Tyravian Miller, 30, of Gulfport, Mississippi. They are both being charged with aggravated battery.

Miller was accused hitting a man in the head with a liquor bottle while Brown was accused of stabbing that same man and another. Both victims were taken to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Hospital to treat their injuries.

There are other warrants for others involved in the brawl, and there will be more deputies on patrol at Crab Island this weekend to serve them.

“It’s not any kind of secret that a lot of things go on at Crab Island that are either illegal or should be illegal activities such as smoking marijuana, copious amounts of alcohol being consumed,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said in a YouTube video. “And when you have those things and the combination of those things together, long, dehydrated people out in the sun that feel invincible then sometimes just seem to go to that next level. And we had 26 personnel at the last event that were trying to maintain order out there, and we’re gonna have more than that this particular weekend coming up.”

According to a release from OCSO, an event at Crab Island is being promoted again for this upcoming weekend.