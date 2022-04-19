CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A convenience store clerk in Crestview said two men robbed him at gunpoint just after midnight.

Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, the clerk said two men came in the Tom Thumb gas station on Ferdon Boulevard wearing masks.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), one man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk told deputies the other man acted as a lookout.

The man stole cash from the register and personal items from the employee. The clerk said the men then fled in a dark Jeep Cherokee.

Santa Rosa County Deputies spotted the vehicle in Milton and followed in pursuit.

Deputies said the suspects bailed from the SUV and got away.

Deputies in Okaloosa County are conducting interviews and working to get surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile application.