OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police are investigating a shooting where two people were killed and another was injured.

On Feb. 11, at about 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot at 118 John Sims Parkway. When officers arrived, they found one man with several gunshot wounds. He died on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Niceville Police department.

While investigating the man’s death, officers were called to Lake Court and Palm Boulevard after two people were found with gunshot wounds. Officers found one person dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and treated for their injuries.

Investigators determined that the three people were shot in the parking lot at John Sims Parkway and the two others were dropped off in the area at Lake Court and Palm Boulevard. Officers are working to determine the persons of interest wanted in the shooting.

The names of the victims will not be released until next of kin is notified. If you have any information, call the Niceville Police Department at 850-729-4030.