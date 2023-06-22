CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men have been arrested after they were allegedly involved in sexual activity at a boat ramp, according to a Facebook post made by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Ray Lynn Barnes Boat Ramp just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of “males engaged in sexual activity in view of the public.” A deputy responded to the scene and saw two men involved in a sexual act in view of people, including children, in the county park.

Gary Lee Hunter, 56, and George Allen Davis, 68, were arrested. Hunter was charged with principal to exposure of sexual organs. Davis had left the scene but was later stopped nearby. Davis was charged with exposure of sexual organs, possession of a new legend drug and traffic offenses.