DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Destin restaurants were included in a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by Trips To Discover, a travel site.

Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer and Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House were featured among 13 others on the June 5 list.

The official list for the top 15 seafood restaurants in Florida included a “combination of upscale restaurants and beloved hole-in-the-wall joints,” according to the travel site.

Brotula’s Seafood House was recognized as a “great spot for casual, family-friendly seafood fare,” which is locally-owned popular for their “hook and cook” cuisine.

According to the restaurant’s ‘about’ page on their website, Brotula’s specializes in “fresh, locally-sourced seafood, produce, and a wide array of steamed and boiled shellfish platters that are integrated into a fun and rustic, yet sophisticated southern fish house.”

You can dive deeper into Brotula’s lunch, dinner and brunch menus. Lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner from 3 p.m. to close and brunch is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Brotula’s also has a Happy Hour seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. which include half off drinks and discounted appetizers.

The other restaurant on the list, Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House, “is the culmination of over 40 years of dreams, ideas and experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Their slogan is “The way it used to be. The way it ought to be.” The restaurant offers lunch and dinner as well as regular live music on the weekends. You can follow Bochamps on Facebook for regular updates.