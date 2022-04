MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District responded to an accident Wednesday at the Fernweh Coffee Roastery off Page Beacon Road in Mary Esther.

The owner of the shop said his girlfriend and another customer were injured but will be ok.

The crash happened at the Town and Country shopping center near the Santa Rosa Mall.

According to the fire control district, the driver said they accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and went through the storefront windows.