OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Crestview men were arrested on Jan. 24 after the deputies found the pair with child pornography, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Hight, 23, was charged with three counts of the possession of child pornography and three counts of the transmission of child pornography after investigators searched his home using a warrant.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) was able to get a search warrant for Hight’s home after they received a tip that someone had uploaded files containing child pornography. Once deputies searched his home, they were able to connect a video depicting child pornography to Hight, according to a OCSO Facebook post.

While they were searching Hight’s home, deputies also found child pornography which they believe belonged to another man. Paul Guy, 38, was arrested and charged with three counts of the possession of child pornography.