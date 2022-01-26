OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men have been charged with trafficking meth and cocaine after a traffic stop turned up drugs, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop occurred on Tuesday evening for faulty equipment, which led to two arrests and confiscation of baggies of cocaine and methamphetamine. The traffic stop occurred on John Sims Parkway. OCSO says a deputy was alerted by OCSO K9 to the presence of the odor of narcotics coming from the truck. A baggie of cocaine and a baggie of methamphetamine were found in the center console.

Michael Bratton, 41, the driver and Robert Coltman, 52, the passenger are charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and trafficking in methamphetamine.

OCSO says both Bratton and Coltman denied ownership or knowledge of the drugs.