NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said two bikers were injured Saturday night, April 11 on Highway 293 in Niceville.

OCSO said the Florida Highway Patrol worked the crash late Saturday night.

Okaloosa MedFlight was called to the scene. No update has been given on the two bikers’ conditions.

The FHP is investigating a crash last night at Highway 293 at N. Lakeshore involving two motorcyclists who lost control in the curve and went off the roadway, suffering serious injuries. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

WKRG News 5 reached out to FHP for more information.