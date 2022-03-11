FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department arrested one man after he allegedly robbed one bank and tried to rob another.

James M. Connolly was arrested on March 10 after officers were investigated on attempted robbery and another robbery at two banks in Fort Walton Beach.

Officers were called to First National and Trust bank at about 2:01 p.m. at 29 Elgin Parkway NE for a report of a robbery. Investigators determined that the attempted robbery happened when a man walked into the bank and demanded money with a note. The man had “an electronic weapon concealed in his clothing” at the time of the robbery, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD.

The man then sparked the weapon to get the teller to give him the money. The teller couldn’t give him the money and he ran from the scene.

While officers were investigating, a second bank robbery was reported at United Fidelity Bank at 135 Perry Avenue SE. A man entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. The man fled the bank with money. Although the man was wearing a different set of clothes, investigators believed this was the same person who tried to rob the first bank.

Conolly was arrested after an FWBPD patrol Seargent found him in the Lobby of Quality Inn at 322 Miracle Strip Parkway SW. Connolly was spotted wearing the same clothes and mask used in the second robbery. Investigators also found evidence linking Connolly to the two robberies.

Conolly was charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Robbery. The FWBPD is continuing to investigate the two robberies. If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Detective Eric Boucher at 850-833-9546 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.