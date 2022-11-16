FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department arrested two people who they said shot at a home in Fort Walton Beach early Wednesday morning and were found with “illegal narcotics”, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD.

Giovanni Gonzalez, 19, of Fort Walton Beach and a 16-year-old from Crestview were arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

Gonzalez was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, armed trafficking in lysergic acid diethylamide, better known as LSD, and unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm. The 16-year-old was charged for shooting into an occupied dwelling and six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. WKRG News 5 does not typically report the names of juveniles accused of crimes.

Officers responded to 212 Bradley Dr. NE at around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in reference to “four shots fired.” Officers were on their way to the location when they were told the two suspects left the area in a tan Jeep. Officers located the Jeep and pulled them over.

A gun was found along with “items utilized for burglaries/criminal mischief and suspected illegal narcotics.”

There were no reported injuries with the shooting, according to the release.