OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two people on narcotics charges and gun charges after “a traffic stop for speeding,” according to a Facebook post from OCSO.

Earnest Goodman, 37, and Amber Barrow, 26, both from Crestview, were both in a car speeding in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and North Lloyd Street at around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Goodman was charged with the following:

trafficking in methamphetamine

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a firearm of a convicted felon

possession of drug paraphernalia

Barrow, the driver of the car, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the traffic stop, an OCSO K9 “alerted to the odor of narcotics coming out of the vehicle.” Upon the detection, deputies found the following:

two digital scales

jewelers bags in a backpack

gram of fentanyl in a wooden box

Barrow claimed possession of the preceding items. According to the release, approximately 23 grams of “suspected methamphetamine” fell onto the ground while Goodman was getting out the car. Ten more grams of methamphetamine were found in the rear right passenger side where Goodman was sitting.

Deputies also found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in Goodman’s pants.